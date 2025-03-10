Rabbit Wallet 价格 (RAB)
今天 Rabbit Wallet (RAB) 的实时价格为 0.00167366 USD。目前其市值为 $ 107.19K USD。RAB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rabbit Wallet 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 240.56K USD
- Rabbit Wallet 当天价格变化为 -12.58%
- 其循环供应量为 64.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RAB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RAB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rabbit Wallet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000240873812188774。
在过去30天内，Rabbit Wallet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006062686。
在过去60天内，Rabbit Wallet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007289467。
在过去90天内，Rabbit Wallet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002313526391616985。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000240873812188774
|-12.58%
|30天
|$ -0.0006062686
|-36.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0007289467
|-43.55%
|90天
|$ -0.002313526391616985
|-58.02%
Rabbit Wallet 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
-12.58%
-31.51%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Rabbit Wallet is a multi-utility decentralized wallet application (Defi Wallet) that facilitates the storage and management of crypto-assets for users, granting them complete control over their assets. containing security characters In addition, the Rabbit wallet allows users to connect DApps, and the wallet's integrated utilities help users experience and earn money in the Defi world. What makes your project unique? Rabbit Wallet is designed to be the next generation of decentralized multi-utility wallet applications. And designed to provide users with an excellent experience, with a simple and intuitive interface that is user-friendly. Utilities designed to provide users with everything they require: *Storage of assets using private keys ensures a high level of security and reputation. *Easy accessibility and anonymity for transactions anytime, anywhere. *Trade over one million tokens across fourteen leading blockchains. * Automatically switch preferred Blockchain without user input. *Connect to a number of DApps. *Passive Income through Betting * Daily breaking news and market strategies *Track real-time charts and prices for each token. *Participate in Airdrops and IDOs from the leading projects. *Purchase Tokens directly through Visa and Mastercard. *Rewards from an affiliate referral program. History of your project. NA What’s next for your project? NA What can your token be used for? The Rabbit wallet project's utility and governance token is the RABBIT ($RAB) token. - Projects use $RAB Token to pay 30% of Airdrop and Launchpad service fees. - $RAB holders are eligible to participate in Airdrop and Launchpad programs from Rabbit's partner projects. - Users must hold $RAB in order to submit proposals, cast votes, and manage projects within the Rabbit ecosystem. - Users hold $RAB in order to generate passive income via Staking RABBIT - Users who hold $RAB in the future will receive a trading discount on DEX RABBIT
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 RAB 兑换 AUD
A$0.0026443828
|1 RAB 兑换 GBP
￡0.0012887182
|1 RAB 兑换 EUR
€0.0015397672
|1 RAB 兑换 USD
$0.00167366
|1 RAB 兑换 MYR
RM0.0073808406
|1 RAB 兑换 TRY
₺0.0610216436
|1 RAB 兑换 JPY
¥0.2475677872
|1 RAB 兑换 RUB
₽0.1489892132
|1 RAB 兑换 INR
₹0.1458427324
|1 RAB 兑换 IDR
Rp27.4370447904
|1 RAB 兑换 PHP
₱0.095733352
|1 RAB 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0847876156
|1 RAB 兑换 BRL
R$0.0096737548
|1 RAB 兑换 CAD
C$0.0023933338
|1 RAB 兑换 BDT
৳0.2035672658
|1 RAB 兑换 NGN
₦2.535845949
|1 RAB 兑换 UAH
₴0.0690552116
|1 RAB 兑换 VES
Bs0.10711424
|1 RAB 兑换 PKR
Rs0.4691938444
|1 RAB 兑换 KZT
₸0.822018109
|1 RAB 兑换 THB
฿0.056486025
|1 RAB 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0549629944
|1 RAB 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0014728208
|1 RAB 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0130043382
|1 RAB 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0162847118
|1 RAB 兑换 MXN
$0.033891615