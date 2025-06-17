什么是Quill USDQ (USDQ)

Quill Finance is a decentralized borrowing protocol operating on Scroll, an Ethereum zk-rollup network. The protocol is a fork of Liquity V2 that enables users to mint USDQ, an over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, by depositing collateral assets including wrapped Ethereum (wETH), wrapped staked Ethereum (wstETH), Ether-Fi staked Ethereum (weETH), and Scroll's native token (SCR). The protocol operates through a collateralized debt position (CDP) model where users deposit assets into "Troves" to mint USDQ against their collateral. Unlike traditional lending protocols with fixed interest rates, Quill allows borrowers to set their own interest rates within protocol boundaries (6-100% at this time), creating a market-driven system where higher rates reduce redemption risk. USDQ maintains its USD peg through algorithmic mechanisms and direct redemption capabilities, allowing users to redeem USDQ for underlying collateral at face value. The protocol operates without intermediaries, using smart contracts to manage all borrowing, liquidation, and redemption processes automatically. Quill is governed by its native token QUILL, which enables holders to participate in protocol governance decisions including parameter adjustments and fee structures. The protocol leverages Scroll's zk-rollup technology to provide faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum mainnet while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs. The protocol serves multiple use cases including accessing liquidity without selling assets, leveraging positions on collateral, and providing USDQ to stability pools to earn rewards. By combining Liquity V2's proven mechanisms with Scroll's scalability and expanded collateral options, Quill aims to provide efficient, decentralized borrowing infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Quill USDQ (USDQ) 资源 白皮书 官网

Quill USDQ（USDQ）代币经济

了解 Quill USDQ（USDQ）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 USDQ 代币的完整经济学！