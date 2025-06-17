Quill USDQ 价格 (USDQ)
今天 Quill USDQ (USDQ) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 270.00K USD。USDQ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Quill USDQ 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Quill USDQ 当天价格变化为 -0.21%
- 其循环供应量为 269.94K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 USDQ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 USDQ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Quill USDQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002155379308403。
在过去30天内，Quill USDQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Quill USDQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Quill USDQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002155379308403
|-0.21%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quill USDQ 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.00%
-0.21%
-0.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Quill Finance is a decentralized borrowing protocol operating on Scroll, an Ethereum zk-rollup network. The protocol is a fork of Liquity V2 that enables users to mint USDQ, an over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, by depositing collateral assets including wrapped Ethereum (wETH), wrapped staked Ethereum (wstETH), Ether-Fi staked Ethereum (weETH), and Scroll's native token (SCR). The protocol operates through a collateralized debt position (CDP) model where users deposit assets into "Troves" to mint USDQ against their collateral. Unlike traditional lending protocols with fixed interest rates, Quill allows borrowers to set their own interest rates within protocol boundaries (6-100% at this time), creating a market-driven system where higher rates reduce redemption risk. USDQ maintains its USD peg through algorithmic mechanisms and direct redemption capabilities, allowing users to redeem USDQ for underlying collateral at face value. The protocol operates without intermediaries, using smart contracts to manage all borrowing, liquidation, and redemption processes automatically. Quill is governed by its native token QUILL, which enables holders to participate in protocol governance decisions including parameter adjustments and fee structures. The protocol leverages Scroll's zk-rollup technology to provide faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum mainnet while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs. The protocol serves multiple use cases including accessing liquidity without selling assets, leveraging positions on collateral, and providing USDQ to stability pools to earn rewards. By combining Liquity V2's proven mechanisms with Scroll's scalability and expanded collateral options, Quill aims to provide efficient, decentralized borrowing infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem.
了解 Quill USDQ（USDQ）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 USDQ 代币的完整经济学！
