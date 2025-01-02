Qudefi 价格 (QUDEFI)
今天 Qudefi (QUDEFI) 的实时价格为 0.059822 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.98M USD。QUDEFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Qudefi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 72.37K USD
- Qudefi 当天价格变化为 +3.77%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QUDEFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QUDEFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Qudefi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00217123。
在过去30天内，Qudefi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0274631615。
在过去60天内，Qudefi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0114851061。
在过去90天内，Qudefi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00217123
|+3.77%
|30天
|$ -0.0274631615
|-45.90%
|60天
|$ +0.0114851061
|+19.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Qudefi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.17%
+3.77%
-6.50%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
