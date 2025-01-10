QUBY AI 价格 (QYAI)
今天 QUBY AI (QYAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。QYAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
QUBY AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 346.79 USD
- QUBY AI 当天价格变化为 -37.73%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QYAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QYAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，QUBY AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，QUBY AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，QUBY AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，QUBY AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-37.73%
|30天
|$ 0
|-55.01%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QUBY AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.44%
-37.73%
-55.26%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.
