Quantum Swap 当前实时价格为 0.00003094 USD。跟踪 QSWAP 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 QSWAP 价格趋势。

Quantum Swap 价格 (QSWAP)

1 QSWAP 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

--
----
+3.00%1D
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 09:27:14 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0.00002986
24H最低价
$ 0.00003091
24H最高价

$ 0.00002986
$ 0.00003091
$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00000111
+1.68%

+3.01%

-20.64%

-20.64%

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）当前实时价格为 $0.00003094。过去 24 小时内，QSWAP 的交易价格在 $ 0.00002986$ 0.00003091 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。QSWAP 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00108259，历史最低价为 $ 0.00000111

从短期表现来看，QSWAP 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +1.68%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +3.01%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -20.64%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）市场信息

$ 309.36K
--
$ 309.36K
10.00B
9,999,999,695.445187
Quantum Swap 的当前市值为 $ 309.36K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。QSWAP 的流通量为 10.00B，总供应量是 9999999695.445187，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 309.36K

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）价格历史 USD

今天内，Quantum Swap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Quantum Swap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000170565
在过去60天内，Quantum Swap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000161895
在过去90天内，Quantum Swap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005517808377555071

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+3.01%
30天$ -0.0000170565-55.12%
60天$ -0.0000161895-52.32%
90天$ -0.0005517808377555071-94.69%

什么是Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 资源

Quantum Swap 价格预测 (USD)

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Quantum Swap（QSWAP）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Quantum Swap 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 Quantum Swap 价格预测

QSWAP 兑换为当地货币

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）代币经济

了解 Quantum Swap（QSWAP）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 QSWAP 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 的其他问题

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）今日价格是多少？
QSWAP 实时价格为 0.00003094 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 QSWAP 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 QSWAP 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0.00003094。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
Quantum Swap 的市值是多少？
QSWAP 的市值为 $ 309.36K USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
QSWAP 的流通供应量是多少？
QSWAP 的流通供应量为 10.00B USD
QSWAP 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
QSWAP 的历史最高价是 0.00108259 USD
QSWAP 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
QSWAP 的历史最低价是 0.00000111 USD
QSWAP 的交易量是多少？
QSWAP 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
QSWAP 今年会涨吗？
QSWAP 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 QSWAP 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
