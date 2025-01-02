Quantum Network 价格 (QSWAP)
今天 Quantum Network (QSWAP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 456.51K USD。QSWAP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Quantum Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 102.13K USD
- Quantum Network 当天价格变化为 -54.79%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QSWAP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QSWAP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Quantum Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Quantum Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Quantum Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Quantum Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-54.79%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|-11.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quantum Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.39%
-54.79%
-79.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms. What makes your project unique? 1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability. 2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem. 3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security. History of your project. Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX What’s next for your project? Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development) What can your token be used for? 1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform. 2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations. 3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens. 4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity. 5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community. 6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users. 7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services. 8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
