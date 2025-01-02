QASH 价格 (QASH)
今天 QASH (QASH) 的实时价格为 0.01598347 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.00M USD。QASH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
QASH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 385.20 USD
- QASH 当天价格变化为 +13.01%
- 其循环供应量为 813.11M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QASH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QASH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，QASH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00184051。
在过去30天内，QASH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000158907。
在过去60天内，QASH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0024864125。
在过去90天内，QASH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003788855717237142。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00184051
|+13.01%
|30天
|$ -0.0000158907
|-0.09%
|60天
|$ +0.0024864125
|+15.56%
|90天
|$ +0.003788855717237142
|+31.07%
QASH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
+13.01%
+4.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
