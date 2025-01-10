Purchasa 价格 (PCA)
今天 Purchasa (PCA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PCA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Purchasa 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.76 USD
- Purchasa 当天价格变化为 +0.08%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PCA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PCA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Purchasa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Purchasa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Purchasa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Purchasa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|-20.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|+5.89%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Purchasa 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.58%
+0.08%
-1.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Purchasa about? Purchasa is a web3 shopping ecosystem that empowers merchants to sell products with cryptocurrency. Our platform is free to use, with no listing costs, we only take a transaction fee on sale which is set at 1% for all popular cryptocurrencies, while there are no fees when using our native token, $PCA. Furthermore, we have integrated our own payment processin What makes purchasa unique? Purchasa is developing a suite of products, decentralized finance tools, and services that aim to enable merchants to establish more effective and meaningful connections and interactions with their customers. While assisting in the mass adoption of cryptocurrency in the retail sector is a primary goal, our vision extends beyond this. Our mission is to create a trusted brand that prioritizes user experience and intuitive design, supporting merchants in increasing visibility, revenue, and sales to enable their businesses to scale. Ultimately, our goal is to establish Purchasa as a safe ecosystem for merchants to operate within, while also delivering web3 shopping experiences that redefine traditional business models. Our Products Purchasa Marketplace is a user-friendly platform that was designed to help merchants tell their story, sell products and services, hire staff, and more. Our goal is to make the platform accessible and intuitive for people of all technical levels, while also providing a secure and inviting environment for new users. Hero Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial digital wallet that offers users a secure and convenient way to store, send, and receive cryptocurrency. Purchasa PAY is a global payment infrastructure that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to accept and remit cryptocurrency.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PCA 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 PCA 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 PCA 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 PCA 兑换 USD
$--
|1 PCA 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 PCA 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 PCA 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 PCA 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 PCA 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 PCA 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 PCA 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 PCA 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PCA 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 PCA 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 PCA 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 PCA 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 PCA 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 PCA 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 PCA 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 PCA 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 PCA 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 PCA 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 PCA 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 PCA 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 PCA 兑换 MAD
.د.م--