Pumpopoly 价格 (PUMPOPOLY)
今天 Pumpopoly (PUMPOPOLY) 的实时价格为 2.99 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PUMPOPOLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pumpopoly 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.53 USD
- Pumpopoly 当天价格变化为 +8.07%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PUMPOPOLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PUMPOPOLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pumpopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.223079。
在过去30天内，Pumpopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.6514256190。
在过去60天内，Pumpopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3329341080。
在过去90天内，Pumpopoly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3401548901088105。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.223079
|+8.07%
|30天
|$ -0.6514256190
|-21.78%
|60天
|$ +0.3329341080
|+11.13%
|90天
|$ +0.3401548901088105
|+12.84%
Pumpopoly 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.43%
+8.07%
+4.07%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Pumpopoly is a virtual real estate simulator reminiscent of classic real estate board games. Playable on all devices, the game features pixel art on an animated HTML5 canvas. The design objectives are simple: Provide players and promoters a fun and entertaining way to collect tokens passively. Player movement: Players collect a salary from the treasury on every move. However, if they arrive at another player's land they must pay rent to the owner for the privilege of parking. Parking is free at all lands owned by the City of Pumpopolis. Philosophy: Pumpopoly features a dynamically expanding game world. Land is an unending resource for players to improve upon. New city owned land is added an exponentially higher price for your satisfaction. Pumpopoly's dynamic game expansion ensures that in-game movements always have a lower average cost relative to the salary provided by the treasury. Buildings: There are currently five property types within the game: vacant, hovel, small townhouse, large townhouse and executive tower. All property types have 256 pixel art variations. City lands are sold as vacant lots. Players may upgrade their land by building improvements. Each improvement provides an exponential increase in rent. Level up: Players must have a qualifying in-game credit score to build improvements on their land. In-game credit scores are determined by the number of lands owned and the total number of active invitees. Additionally, players earn 50% commissions on all city land purchased by their invitees. Tokens: Pumpopoly players can choose to sell their land on the in-game market or export their property to a non-fungible token. All purchases within the game are denominated in native PUMPOPOLY fungible tokens. PUMPOPOLY is issued solely from the game contract. Similar to land prices, the price of PUMPOPOLY tokens sold by the game contract increases at an exponential rate as they are issued.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 AUD
A$4.8139
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 GBP
￡2.4219
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 EUR
€2.9003
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 USD
$2.99
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 MYR
RM13.455
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 TRY
₺105.9955
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 JPY
¥466.7988
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 RUB
₽306.176
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 INR
₹258.8742
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 IDR
Rp49,016.3856
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 PHP
₱175.0944
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 EGP
￡E.150.6661
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 BRL
R$17.9699
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 CAD
C$4.2757
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 BDT
৳363.5242
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 NGN
₦4,650.048
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 UAH
₴126.1182
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 VES
Bs161.46
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 PKR
Rs834.2399
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 KZT
₸1,586.195
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 THB
฿103.5138
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 TWD
NT$98.4607
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 CHF
Fr2.7209
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 HKD
HK$23.2622
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兑换 MAD
.د.م30.0495