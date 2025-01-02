Puff The Dragon 价格 (PUFF)
今天 Puff The Dragon (PUFF) 的实时价格为 0.125818 USD。目前其市值为 $ 111.87M USD。PUFF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Puff The Dragon 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 294.23K USD
- Puff The Dragon 当天价格变化为 -1.47%
- 其循环供应量为 888.89M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PUFF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PUFF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Puff The Dragon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0018800294455002。
在过去30天内，Puff The Dragon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0340761696。
在过去60天内，Puff The Dragon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0899952751。
在过去90天内，Puff The Dragon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.05663084797901116。
Puff The Dragon 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.18%
-1.47%
-2.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
## What Is PUFF? Puff is the erc-20 memecoin token based around the mETH community. Puff is an innovative experiment - a blockchain interactive story where holders can experience a 6 chapter journey and choose their own path through it. Users may interact with Puff's story as it progresses in Puff's Penthouse inside methlab.xyz ## How Many PUFF Coins Are There in Circulation? Puff launched in March 2024 with 888,888,888 PUFF tokens created at genesis. There is no additional supply. 48.5% of the supply was unlocked at genesis, and the rest released over Chapters 2 to 6. ### Who Are the Founders of PUFF? Puff is a community led project with various early contributors passionate about mETH and onchain communities. ### Where Can I Buy PUFF? The initial liquidity Pool for Puff is inside Puff's Penthouse on methlab.xyz
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
