PUCCA（$PUCCA）信息

$PUCCA is a meme coin like no other, officially endorsed by the IP owner of the globally iconic Pucca character. This token brings the beloved charm of Pucca into the vibrant world of Web3, fusing cultural nostalgia with blockchain-powered innovation. Designed to captivate a global audience, $PUCCA combines the lighthearted energy of meme coins with the storytelling magic of Pucca's adventures. Backed by a thriving community of fans and crypto enthusiasts, $PUCCA is more than just a token—it's a movement where creativity, culture, and community intersect in the evolving digital landscape.