什么是Public Masterpiece Token (PMT)

Public Masterpiece is a pioneering collective revolutionizing the intersection of physical art and blockchain technology. By integrating digital certificates, they ensure the authenticity of each artwork from inception to sale, providing transparency and trust. This safeguards artists and collectors while introducing fair pricing. Public Masterpiece offers creative investment opportunities through Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the Public Masterpiece Token (PMT). The platform empowers artists, eliminates third-party interference, and offers collectors exclusive art experiences, VIP events, and financial benefits from staking opportunities. Their extensive network, built over 30 years, includes international artists, brands, and celebrities. A robust marketing presence in numerous international media outlets positions PMT at the forefront of art and blockchain fusion. Future plans include tokenizing industries such as automotive, fashion, and sports, with existing partnerships validating market relevance. The Loyalty NFT staking mechanism promotes long-term engagement, allowing users to own fragments of renowned artworks and receive PMT Token rewards, fostering community loyalty. A meticulous selection process for artists and influencers, guided by a board of curators and leaders, ensures alignment with PMT's values. The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) will empower PMT holders with voting rights, promoting transparency and community involvement.

