Public Masterpiece Token 价格 (PMT)
今天 Public Masterpiece Token (PMT) 的实时价格为 0.060864 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.57M USD。PMT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Public Masterpiece Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 290.88K USD
- Public Masterpiece Token 当天价格变化为 -0.11%
- 其循环供应量为 42.14M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PMT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PMT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Public Masterpiece Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Public Masterpiece Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0023863739。
在过去60天内，Public Masterpiece Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0034620234。
在过去90天内，Public Masterpiece Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00443690939045201。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30天
|$ +0.0023863739
|+3.92%
|60天
|$ +0.0034620234
|+5.69%
|90天
|$ +0.00443690939045201
|+7.86%
Public Masterpiece Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.18%
-0.11%
+0.26%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Public Masterpiece is a pioneering collective revolutionizing the intersection of physical art and blockchain technology. By integrating digital certificates, they ensure the authenticity of each artwork from inception to sale, providing transparency and trust. This safeguards artists and collectors while introducing fair pricing. Public Masterpiece offers creative investment opportunities through Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the Public Masterpiece Token (PMT). The platform empowers artists, eliminates third-party interference, and offers collectors exclusive art experiences, VIP events, and financial benefits from staking opportunities. Their extensive network, built over 30 years, includes international artists, brands, and celebrities. A robust marketing presence in numerous international media outlets positions PMT at the forefront of art and blockchain fusion. Future plans include tokenizing industries such as automotive, fashion, and sports, with existing partnerships validating market relevance. The Loyalty NFT staking mechanism promotes long-term engagement, allowing users to own fragments of renowned artworks and receive PMT Token rewards, fostering community loyalty. A meticulous selection process for artists and influencers, guided by a board of curators and leaders, ensures alignment with PMT's values. The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) will empower PMT holders with voting rights, promoting transparency and community involvement.
