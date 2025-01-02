PUBLC 价格 (PUBLX)
今天 PUBLC (PUBLX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 224.16K USD。PUBLX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PUBLC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 267.01 USD
- PUBLC 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 363.37M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PUBLX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PUBLX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PUBLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，PUBLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，PUBLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，PUBLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.66%
|60天
|$ 0
|+47.44%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PUBLC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+7.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
PUBLC is a new gateway to the web for searching and discovering content. It combines Web2 content with Web3 economy, technology and ideology, creating a collaborative platform for the beneﬁt of the entire web ecosystem that is ethically designed and distributing its revenue in a way that is more inclusive, transparent and fair. PUBLC indexes content such as music, videos, and news from websites, content platforms and other sources from across the web. With the help of its users PUBLC aims to index the entire web and categorize it into relevant topics and search queries to make the vast content of the web more accessible. PUBLC rewards its entire ecosystem for the value they create on the platform with its own cryptocurrency called PUBLX, which in turn creates a strong incentive for each user group to continue contributing to the growth of the platform. PUBLX token is at the basis of PUBLC's financial infrastructure and is connected to the platform’s native revenue models paid in USD, such as advertising, promoted content, e-commerce and more. With the supply and distribution of the tokens to the ecosystem being based on the usage of the platform and the value created, and the demand of the tokens coming from businesses and advertisers for services consumed on the platform, PUBLC is able to establish real value for its token and create a sustainable revenue model for all of PUBLC’s ecosystem. This token model powers PUBLC’s rewarding mechanism allowing it to share 90% of its revenue with its ecosystem.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
