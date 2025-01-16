什么是Pube Finance (PUBE)

PUBE is a 100% community driven DeFi coin, fairly launched by avoiding any early access, pre-mining or designation strategies to ensure security to our investors. Our aim is to provide the holder with security by taking our transaction fees and splitting them into two useful channels. Firstly to provide liquidity, creating a more stable token and trade freedom and secondly, a distribution amongst other holders which secures their investments. By providing these benefits $PUBE burns the whales and confirms prosperity for the community. Alongside the benefits of DeFi to the holders, PUBE looks to make a positive impact on the world’s homeless population. We aim to aid foodbanks and fund infrastructure that prevents people from being forced out of their home. 5% of tokens will be withheld in the donation and marketing wallet for this purpose. With your help we can diversify further and spread the influence of PUBE.

Pube Finance (PUBE) 资源 官网