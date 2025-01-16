什么是Prophet (PROPHT)

What is the project about? ProphetBots is a highly functional Telegram Trading Bot with a core focus on accelerating the users' potential in making profit. What makes your project unique? With highlights on our perfected signal algorithm (taking into account 15+ conditions scraping masses of data) & industry high revenue sharing percentages, our bot truly is built for mass user adoption amongst the telegram trading shift. History of your project. ProphetBots started production in early August 2023. What started off as a simple idea, quickly developed into a high functional bot with an array of tools at ours user's disposal, that is truly pushing the boundaries within Telegram Trading bots. What’s next for your project? A new game-changing AI Sniper tool. Built from meticulous machine learning, back testing, back testing & more back testing, our AI Sniper will GO-HEAD-TO-HEAD with any other AI Sniper on the market. Focussing on newly added liquidity & every inch of data we acquire on it before the buys start flooding in. Allowing us to get not only the earliest entries, but also the best exits. What can your token be used for? $PROPHET is the official token of ProphetBots. By holding a certain amount of $PROPHET, you are entitled to a set list of benefits & access to our profit-driven trading software.

Prophet (PROPHT) 资源 白皮书 官网