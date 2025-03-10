什么是ProductClank ($PRO)

TL;DR - Producthunt where each listing get a product coin ProductClank helps bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget to unlock viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. Turning Users into Growth Evangelists. Builders get distribution. Degens get skin in the game for products they believe in. The Vision: Memes are so much bigger than just a simple pvp game. They poses an explosive energy in the form of the attention they create - what if we could direct that energy to help solve a painful problem for founders & bootstrapped teams - growth & distribution! How it works: On the frontend - builders simply submit their product as if they would submit on Producthunt. On the backend, we open them a crypto wallet and deploy a product coin , so a community of degens, product explorers and discoverers can bet on the virality and success of these products.

ProductClank ($PRO) 资源 白皮书 官网