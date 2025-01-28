什么是Procyon Coon Coin (PRCO)

ProcyonCoin is an experimental digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. The ProcyonCoin platform also lets anyone create assets (tokens) on the ProcyonCoin network. Assets can be used for NFTs, STOs, Gift Cards, and fractional ownership of anything of value. ProcyonCoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network.

