Print Mining 价格 (PRINT)
今天 Print Mining (PRINT) 的实时价格为 0.02439197 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PRINT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Print Mining 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 433.74 USD
- Print Mining 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PRINT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PRINT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Print Mining 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Print Mining 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0048084353。
在过去60天内，Print Mining 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0066163145。
在过去90天内，Print Mining 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0048084353
|-19.71%
|60天
|$ -0.0066163145
|-27.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Print Mining 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-14.20%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Print Mining is a revolutionary crypto project that aims to transform the crypto mining landscape, making it accessible and profitable for enthusiasts of all levels. The platform is guided by a mission to democratize access to crypto mining through the use of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces. At the core of the ecosystem is the $PRINT token, a fundamental utility asset that opens up unique opportunities for holders. Print Mining stands out as a pioneering crypto mining protocol that focuses on CPU-based mining, emphasizing accessibility and user-friendliness. The platform seamlessly integrates CPU mining capabilities with the simplicity of $PRINT tokens and an intuitive Telegram bot interface. This combination removes barriers and allows enthusiasts to engage meaningfully in the mining process. The Print Telegram bot, serving as the central hub, simplifies the initiation of individual miners by staking tokens, providing a seamless and accessible setup. Moreover, $PRINT token holders have the distinctive opportunity to stake their tokens over designated one-month periods, unlocking the potential to establish their bespoke cloud miner. With a commitment to security, efficiency, and a rewarding mining experience, Print Mining is set to redefine the crypto mining landscape. To stay updated on the project's developments, interested users can explore the documentation, analyze the charts, and connect with the community on Twitter and Telegram. The project's commitment to a secure and efficient mining experience, combined with a total supply of 10 million tokens and a 5% buy and sell fee, showcases Print Mining's dedication to sustainability and success within the crypto ecosystem.
|1 PRINT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0392710717
|1 PRINT 兑换 GBP
￡0.019513576
|1 PRINT 兑换 EUR
€0.0234162912
|1 PRINT 兑换 USD
$0.02439197
|1 PRINT 兑换 MYR
RM0.1070807483
|1 PRINT 兑换 TRY
₺0.8744521245
|1 PRINT 兑换 JPY
¥3.7651444892
|1 PRINT 兑换 RUB
₽2.402609045
|1 PRINT 兑换 INR
₹2.1133202808
|1 PRINT 兑换 IDR
Rp399.8682966768
|1 PRINT 兑换 PHP
₱1.4252228071
|1 PRINT 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.2249647334
|1 PRINT 兑换 BRL
R$0.1431808639
|1 PRINT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0351244368
|1 PRINT 兑换 BDT
৳2.9726493839
|1 PRINT 兑换 NGN
₦37.6999849123
|1 PRINT 兑换 UAH
₴1.0186086672
|1 PRINT 兑换 VES
Bs1.39034229
|1 PRINT 兑换 PKR
Rs6.798042039
|1 PRINT 兑换 KZT
₸12.644797248
|1 PRINT 兑换 THB
฿0.8205458708
|1 PRINT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.8034714918
|1 PRINT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.021952773
|1 PRINT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1900134463
|1 PRINT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2441636197