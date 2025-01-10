Primas 价格 (PST)
今天 Primas (PST) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 48.66K USD。PST 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Primas 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 160.46 USD
- Primas 当天价格变化为 -3.68%
- 其循环供应量为 51.20M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PST兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PST 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Primas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Primas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Primas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Primas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|+1.41%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Primas 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.04%
-3.68%
-3.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Primas is a platform for high-quality content centred in Distributed Trusted Content Protocol or DTCP. It utilized blockchain technology in ascertaining content credibility and also utilized economic incentives to speed up the creation and circulation of the content of high quality. It also gives the readers the capacity to view the customized content of high-quality via social recommendations. Traditional internet application can also make use of APIs in accessing Primas, thereby gaining instant access to the power offered by Primas. The token spreading on Primas platform is known as PST. It is utilized for rewarding the creators of valuable content on the Primas DApp as well as the miners who aid in the upkeep of the Hawkeye crawlers and Primas Node. The utilization of POS secondary networking ensures high scalability, hastened accessing speeds and the capacity to support massive scale applications simultaneously. Users are not required to hold on for block confirmations to attain a user experience which is consistent. This also greatly minimizes the cost of the transaction of utilizing blockchain and sorts issues of bottlenecking. A totally decentralized structure which employs an economic incentivization system and technique for node discovery lets anyone partake or quit by utilizing the Primas node at any moment without having an impact on end users. Presently, the secondary network linked to Ethereum is compatible with the use of a massive amount of users. In the event of serious overcrowding on the Ethereum network, users will still have the capacity to utilize Primas without stalling. They also are not required to make payment for gas fees.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PST 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 PST 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 PST 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 PST 兑换 USD
$--
|1 PST 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 PST 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 PST 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 PST 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 PST 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 PST 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 PST 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 PST 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PST 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 PST 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 PST 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 PST 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 PST 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 PST 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 PST 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 PST 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 PST 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 PST 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 PST 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 PST 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 PST 兑换 MAD
.د.م--