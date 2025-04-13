PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 价格 (CVP)
今天 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) 的实时价格为 0.02065022 USD。目前其市值为 $ 675.63K USD。CVP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 当天价格变化为 +8.13%
- 其循环供应量为 32.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CVP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CVP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00155283。
在过去30天内，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0094054669。
在过去60天内，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0169220375。
在过去90天内，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.11022034678030626。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00155283
|+8.13%
|30天
|$ -0.0094054669
|-45.54%
|60天
|$ -0.0169220375
|-81.94%
|90天
|$ -0.11022034678030626
|-84.22%
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.20%
+8.13%
+1.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About PowerPool PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future. Transaction Execution as a Service The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc. How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem? - AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols. - Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX. - DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
