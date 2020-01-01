PoSciDonDAO Token（SCI）代币经济学
Healthcare spending is growing every year, and treatment plans for life-altering diseases such as cancer are still a shot in the dark. Patients are treated with different therapies and both patients and doctors hope that one of these treatments will be effective. This current “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating patients can be a costly and exhausting burden to patients. Personalized medicine (PM) solves this. PM research aims to identify biomarkers, often of genetic origin, that predict response to treatments of interest. However, this requires profound amounts of financial resources, and the funding process is prone to systemic issues such as bias, political influence and inefficient funding allocations. PoSciDonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization in the decentralized science space that focuses on efficiently and transparently allocating funding for PM research through its on-chain governance system. Beyond this, PoSciDonDAO is working on developing predictive tools, such as weCURA, to help clinicians identify which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from existing anti-cancer treatments. By leveraging blockchain technology, PoSciDonDAO hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in PM therapies, setting the stage for a future where healthcare is predictive and patient-centric.
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SCI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SCI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。