Portal Network Token 价格 (POE)
今天 Portal Network Token (POE) 的实时价格为 0.761147 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。POE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Portal Network Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 333.63 USD
- Portal Network Token 当天价格变化为 +0.37%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Portal Network Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00280384。
在过去30天内，Portal Network Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2266264956。
在过去60天内，Portal Network Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.3341205463。
在过去90天内，Portal Network Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.356231093511807。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00280384
|+0.37%
|30天
|$ -0.2266264956
|-29.77%
|60天
|$ -0.3341205463
|-43.89%
|90天
|$ -0.356231093511807
|-31.88%
Portal Network Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+0.37%
-7.20%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In simple words the aim of the project can be formulated as follows: to create an effective business model for the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Russia and other countries, to form a community and to make profit together. Today our team is one of the best in Russia in terms of production, installation, and operation of charging stations. We have developed a whole line of our own products that implement all the main protocols, and we also have our own application. Our stations are certified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are installed throughout the territory of Russia. Our specialists also participate in the work of the relevant ministries as consultants. Many years of experience in this industry have allowed us to develop a very clear understanding of the specifics of the charging stations market in Russia and acquire the necessary competencies for further work. To realize the technical part of the project, we use a token in the TON network. The token emission is tied to the installation of charging stations. Additionally, the token can be "mined" when the station connects to the Portal Network hub. Thus, the charging stations become the objects of extended functionality, performing the primary function of charging electric vehicles and the additional function of mining tokens, which organically allows for multi-level work that contributes to the development of the project as a whole. All the income from the sale of electricity (general network plus mining) is distributed among liquidity holders on DEX.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 POE 兑换 AUD
A$1.23305814
|1 POE 兑换 GBP
￡0.61652907
|1 POE 兑换 EUR
€0.73831259
|1 POE 兑换 USD
$0.761147
|1 POE 兑换 MYR
RM3.41755003
|1 POE 兑换 TRY
₺26.95221527
|1 POE 兑换 JPY
¥119.91870985
|1 POE 兑换 RUB
₽77.81966928
|1 POE 兑换 INR
₹65.5347567
|1 POE 兑换 IDR
Rp12,276.56279741
|1 POE 兑换 PHP
₱44.6032142
|1 POE 兑换 EGP
￡E.38.48359232
|1 POE 兑换 BRL
R$4.6429967
|1 POE 兑换 CAD
C$1.09605168
|1 POE 兑换 BDT
৳92.84471106
|1 POE 兑换 NGN
₦1,180.06708586
|1 POE 兑换 UAH
₴32.18129516
|1 POE 兑换 VES
Bs40.340791
|1 POE 兑换 PKR
Rs211.95660509
|1 POE 兑换 KZT
₸401.6572719
|1 POE 兑换 THB
฿26.37374355
|1 POE 兑换 TWD
NT$25.14829688
|1 POE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.69264377
|1 POE 兑换 HKD
HK$5.92172366
|1 POE 兑换 MAD
.د.م7.64191588