什么是POPKAT (POPKAT)

POPKAT's mission is to showcase the best of Kaspa’s revolutionary blockchain consensus through educative humour and leveraging the strength of the Kaspians to create an arboretum of the KASmmunity assembled in POPKAT. POPKAT being the first cross-chain KRC20 standard token highlights the fact that POPKAT is not just trying to educate existing Kaspians but also spreading awareness to users on different networks that haven't heard about Kaspa yet.

POPKAT (POPKAT) 资源 官网