Poodlana 价格 (POODL)
今天 Poodlana (POODL) 的实时价格为 0.00031563 USD。目前其市值为 $ 20.36K USD。POODL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Poodlana 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 766.37 USD
- Poodlana 当天价格变化为 -5.10%
- 其循环供应量为 64.50M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POODL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POODL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Poodlana 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Poodlana 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001972434。
在过去60天内，Poodlana 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002364703。
在过去90天内，Poodlana 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002710119766152795。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0001972434
|-62.49%
|60天
|$ -0.0002364703
|-74.92%
|90天
|$ -0.002710119766152795
|-89.56%
Poodlana 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.86%
-5.10%
-42.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market. These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale. Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference. Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees. In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones. Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
|1 POODL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0005018517
|1 POODL 兑换 GBP
￡0.000252504
|1 POODL 兑换 EUR
€0.0003061611
|1 POODL 兑换 USD
$0.00031563
|1 POODL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0014077098
|1 POODL 兑换 TRY
₺0.0113658363
|1 POODL 兑换 JPY
¥0.0479820726
|1 POODL 兑换 RUB
₽0.0304961706
|1 POODL 兑换 INR
₹0.0274124655
|1 POODL 兑换 IDR
Rp5.1742614672
|1 POODL 兑换 PHP
₱0.0183665097
|1 POODL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0158667201
|1 POODL 兑换 BRL
R$0.0018243414
|1 POODL 兑换 CAD
C$0.0004513509
|1 POODL 兑换 BDT
৳0.0383837643
|1 POODL 兑换 NGN
₦0.473918445
|1 POODL 兑换 UAH
₴0.0131554584
|1 POODL 兑换 VES
Bs0.0189378
|1 POODL 兑换 PKR
Rs0.0882627732
|1 POODL 兑换 KZT
₸0.160624107
|1 POODL 兑换 THB
฿0.0107535141
|1 POODL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0103589766
|1 POODL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0002872233
|1 POODL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0024587577
|1 POODL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0031689252