Polkarare 价格 (PRARE)
今天 Polkarare (PRARE) 的实时价格为 0.00132801 USD。目前其市值为 $ 67.80K USD。PRARE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Polkarare 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.74 USD
- Polkarare 当天价格变化为 -0.81%
- 其循环供应量为 51.05M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PRARE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PRARE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Polkarare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Polkarare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003454621。
在过去60天内，Polkarare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005655208。
在过去90天内，Polkarare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001460077603369812。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30天
|$ -0.0003454621
|-26.01%
|60天
|$ -0.0005655208
|-42.58%
|90天
|$ -0.001460077603369812
|-52.36%
Polkarare 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-0.81%
+12.77%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PRARE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0021380961
|1 PRARE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0010756881
|1 PRARE 兑换 EUR
€0.0012881697
|1 PRARE 兑换 USD
$0.00132801
|1 PRARE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0059627649
|1 PRARE 兑换 TRY
₺0.0470381142
|1 PRARE 兑换 JPY
¥0.2099849412
|1 PRARE 兑换 RUB
₽0.1354437399
|1 PRARE 兑换 INR
₹0.1142354202
|1 PRARE 兑换 IDR
Rp21.4195131303
|1 PRARE 兑换 PHP
₱0.0777018651
|1 PRARE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0671309055
|1 PRARE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0080344605
|1 PRARE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0019123344
|1 PRARE 兑换 BDT
৳0.1619906598
|1 PRARE 兑换 NGN
₦2.0557329198
|1 PRARE 兑换 UAH
₴0.0562943439
|1 PRARE 兑换 VES
Bs0.07038453
|1 PRARE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.3703288686
|1 PRARE 兑换 KZT
₸0.6982145376
|1 PRARE 兑换 THB
฿0.0459225858
|1 PRARE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0437579295
|1 PRARE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0012084891
|1 PRARE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0103319178
|1 PRARE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0133597806