POLAR AI 价格 (POLAR)
+0.84%
-0.28%
-23.96%
-23.96%
POLAR AI（POLAR）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，POLAR 的交易价格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。POLAR 的历史最高价为 $ 0，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，POLAR 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.84%，过去 24 小时内变动为 -0.28%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -23.96%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
POLAR AI 的当前市值为 $ 151.95K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。POLAR 的流通量为 1.00B，总供应量是 1000000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 151.95K。
今天内，POLAR AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，POLAR AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，POLAR AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，POLAR AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
POLAR AI is a decentralized AI agent ecosystem built on the Berachain blockchain, designed to empower users with intelligent, on-chain analytics and trading insights in the cryptocurrency space. Inspired by advanced AI models like aixbt and powered by the Tedism framework, POLAR AI functions as a specialized bear-themed intelligence tool that excels in "down-only chart analysis"—a methodical approach to identifying undervalued opportunities during market downturns. The project leverages multi-chain data aggregation to monitor real-time metrics such as price action, volume anomalies, RSI momentum, and EMA alignments across assets like $BERA and other tokens. At its core, POLAR AI serves as a utility-driven platform where $POLAR token holders gain access to actionable signals, such as entry/exit recommendations, risk management via ATR-based stop-losses, and sentiment analysis derived from on-chain and social data sources. For instance, the agent scans for bullish structures (e.g., EMA16 > EMA64 > EMA256) and flags high-potential trades, like longing $EDEN at $0.0900 with a take-profit at $0.1019. This democratizes sophisticated trading strategies, making them accessible to retail users without requiring advanced technical expertise. The ecosystem emphasizes community-driven growth, with integrations into Berachain's DeFi primitives like KodiakFi for seamless swaps and liquidity provision. $POLAR tokens facilitate governance votes on agent upgrades, staking for enhanced signal accuracy, and rewards for contributors who validate predictions through Proof-of-Liquidity mechanisms. By focusing on bear-market resilience, POLAR AI addresses a key pain point in crypto: navigating volatility with data-backed conviction rather than hype. As Berachain's native AI layer, it aligns with the chain's proof-of-liquidity consensus, where token utility directly correlates with network participation and yield generation. This creates a symbiotic loop: users provide liquidity to fuel the AI's computations, while the agent optimizes returns to sustain ecosystem health.
了解 POLAR AI（POLAR）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 POLAR 代币的完整经济学！
|时间 (UTC+8)
|类型
|资讯
|10-26 23:17:37
|行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
|10-26 19:10:22
|行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
