POC Blockchain 价格 (POC)
今天 POC Blockchain (POC) 的实时价格为 0.070263 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。POC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
POC Blockchain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.63 USD
- POC Blockchain 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，POC Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，POC Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004645649。
在过去60天内，POC Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0053493962。
在过去90天内，POC Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0004645649
|-0.66%
|60天
|$ +0.0053493962
|+7.61%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
POC Blockchain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Aiming at distributed autonomous organizations and accelerating the application of blockchain in the real economy, POC designs a double-layer open chain group architecture to support the independent operation of multiple industries and company blockchains. Each industrial ecology and enterprise can publish its own independent blockchain based on the POC public chain. The two-tier architecture includes POC public chain and POC industry chain group. Among them, the POC public chain bears the POC token, and relies on the DPoS entrusted proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to be responsible for the value consensus and transmission of the entire industry; the POC industry chain group contains the ecology of different industries and enterprises, and sets different parameters, states, and zones according to the actual situation of the industry The block structure, as well as the consensus mechanism and community governance rules, support unlimited horizontal expansion of various industries and support the development of many small and medium-sized enterprises. Different POC industry chains anchor and transfer value through cross-chain interaction with the POC public chain.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 POC 兑换 AUD
A$0.11312343
|1 POC 兑换 GBP
￡0.05691303
|1 POC 兑换 EUR
€0.06815511
|1 POC 兑换 USD
$0.070263
|1 POC 兑换 MYR
RM0.3161835
|1 POC 兑换 TRY
₺2.49082335
|1 POC 兑换 JPY
¥10.96945956
|1 POC 兑换 RUB
₽7.19141805
|1 POC 兑换 INR
₹6.08337054
|1 POC 兑换 IDR
Rp1,151.85227472
|1 POC 兑换 PHP
₱4.11460128
|1 POC 兑换 EGP
￡E.3.54055257
|1 POC 兑换 BRL
R$0.42298326
|1 POC 兑换 CAD
C$0.10047609
|1 POC 兑换 BDT
৳8.54257554
|1 POC 兑换 NGN
₦109.2730176
|1 POC 兑换 UAH
₴2.96369334
|1 POC 兑换 VES
Bs3.794202
|1 POC 兑换 PKR
Rs19.60407963
|1 POC 兑换 KZT
₸37.2745215
|1 POC 兑换 THB
฿2.43180243
|1 POC 兑换 TWD
NT$2.31376059
|1 POC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.06393933
|1 POC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.54664614
|1 POC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.70614315