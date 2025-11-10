PLURcoin（PLUR）代币经济学
PLURcoin（PLUR）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 PLURcoin（PLUR）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
PLURcoin（PLUR）信息
PLURcoin is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to power transactions within the music, entertainment, and festival ecosystems. Built on secure and efficient blockchain technology, PLURcoin enables fast, transparent, and decentralized payments while fostering a global culture of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR) — values that have long been the foundation of dance music and festival culture around the world.
At its core, PLURcoin seeks to become the native digital currency of the entertainment industry, particularly within the electronic dance music (EDM) space. The project’s mission is to bring blockchain benefits to real-world communities that gather around music, art, and shared experiences. By offering an efficient and borderless means of payment, PLURcoin aims to make it easier for fans to buy event tickets, merchandise, and artist-related products, while reducing transaction fees and improving accessibility compared to traditional payment methods.
PLURcoin goes beyond just being a payment method — it is designed to create an entire ecosystem where fans, artists, and event organizers can engage in new and meaningful ways. Through the PLUR Wallet, token holders will soon have access to exclusive digital drops from leading EDM artists, including collectibles, unreleased music, and premium content. These initiatives will provide fans with deeper connections to the artists and events they love, while giving creators a new, blockchain-enabled channel to reward their supporters directly.
The project is actively pursuing partnerships with major EDM festivals around the world, seeking to integrate PLURcoin as a native payment solution at live events. This means fans may one day use PLURcoin not only for online purchases but also for on-site transactions, creating a seamless and modern festival experience. The PLURcoin roadmap also envisions community governance features, where token holders will be able to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on future partnerships, event sponsorships, or charitable initiatives.
PLURcoin’s commitment to transparency, decentralization, and community participation sets it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. A significant portion of the token supply has already been burned to increase scarcity and demonstrate the team’s dedication to long-term value, while a portion of tokens remains locked for charitable purposes aligned with PLUR principles.
In summary, PLURcoin is about much more than cryptocurrency — it is about uniting a global community under a shared ethos of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, using blockchain technology to empower fans, artists, and organizers in the modern entertainment landscape.
PLURcoin（PLUR）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 PLURcoin（PLUR）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PLUR 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PLUR 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
