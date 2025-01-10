什么是PLC Ultima (PLCU)

The PLC Ultima blockchain is based on the Litecoin blockchain. Both are characterized by network stability, transparency and high transaction processing speed with the option of using the Segregated Witness protocol upgrade. The developers of PLC Ultima have expanded the functionality of the Litecoin blockchain and increased the scope of its application. The PLC Ultima blockchain uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm used by Bytecoin and Monero. We have introduced a more equitable distribution of rewards among participants using minting, backed by smart contracts. Additionally, this solution has been tested for vulnerability to all types of attacks, including network separation, hacking attempts, blockchain tampering, keyspace attack, etc.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

PLC Ultima (PLCU) 资源 白皮书 官网