PlayNity 价格 (PLY)
今天 PlayNity (PLY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 90.98K USD。PLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PlayNity 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.53 USD
- PlayNity 当天价格变化为 +0.07%
- 其循环供应量为 91.24M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PlayNity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，PlayNity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，PlayNity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，PlayNity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30天
|$ 0
|-16.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|-31.24%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PlayNity 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+0.07%
-0.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
