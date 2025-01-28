PlatinCoin 价格 (PLC)
今天 PlatinCoin (PLC) 的实时价格为 0.119938 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PLC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PlatinCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 131.45 USD
- PlatinCoin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PLC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PLC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PlatinCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，PlatinCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0077475030。
在过去60天内，PlatinCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0013141966。
在过去90天内，PlatinCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.03969788489861616。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0077475030
|+6.46%
|60天
|$ +0.0013141966
|+1.10%
|90天
|$ -0.03969788489861616
|-24.86%
PlatinCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-96.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The PlatinCoin is based on Litecoin Technology. It is not only a new generation of cryptocurrency but, together with the PlatinCoin Cryptosystem, also an extremely flexible and multifunctional platform that allows everybody to create a wide variety of daily business operations without the delay of payment for goods and services, for example such simple things as the purchase of your daily coffee, online purchases or payments for your international travel insurance. The PlatinCoin is designed to become the most used cryptocoin worldwide, especially by international users not being able to own a bank account. Its underlying blockchain technology facilitates the daily high volume of payments. PlatinCoin provides fast, inexpensive, international and secure transfers by form of immediate payment. The advantages of PlatinCoin will appropriately address the respective payment needs of individual as well commercial users like merchants and service providers. In addition, the introduction of the PlatinCoin Debit Card will further contribute to the commercial viability of the PlatinCoin. PlatinCoin intends to become a central transmission point for FIAT money. Fast transaction periods and low variability risks will be applicable. Additionally, comprehensive payment facilities such as debit cards, ATM’s, etc. are being implemented to become a suitable payment method on high scale for clients and merchandisers. The PlatinCoin moreover aims to contribute to the improvement of people’s standard of living worldwide. This shall especially apply to people in developing countries who do not even have a bank account. As an instrument to increase prosperity, we have developed the PlatinCoin Minting Program. This Program allows nearly everyone to easily produce PlatinCoins themselves.
|1 PLC 兑换 AUD
A$0.19070142
|1 PLC 兑换 GBP
￡0.0959504
|1 PLC 兑换 EUR
€0.1139411
|1 PLC 兑换 USD
$0.119938
|1 PLC 兑换 MYR
RM0.52652782
|1 PLC 兑换 TRY
₺4.2877835
|1 PLC 兑换 JPY
¥18.66115342
|1 PLC 兑换 RUB
₽11.67836306
|1 PLC 兑换 INR
₹10.37223824
|1 PLC 兑换 IDR
Rp1,934.48360014
|1 PLC 兑换 PHP
₱7.0223699
|1 PLC 兑换 EGP
￡E.6.0268845
|1 PLC 兑换 BRL
R$0.70643482
|1 PLC 兑换 CAD
C$0.17151134
|1 PLC 兑换 BDT
৳14.6264391
|1 PLC 兑换 NGN
₦185.37497342
|1 PLC 兑换 UAH
₴5.03619662
|1 PLC 兑换 VES
Bs6.716528
|1 PLC 兑换 PKR
Rs33.44591068
|1 PLC 兑换 KZT
₸61.98275902
|1 PLC 兑换 THB
฿4.06349944
|1 PLC 兑换 TWD
NT$3.95915338
|1 PLC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.1079442
|1 PLC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.93311764
|1 PLC 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.19578186