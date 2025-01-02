什么是Plata Network (PLATA)

Plata Network is a unique, pioneer project of the MultiversX blockchain (formerly Elrond Network), that merges the worlds of motorsport and blockchain technology. The project emphasizes the use of MultiversX ESDTs (eStandard Digital Tokens), NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens) and Staking Rewards, but also Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes, encouraging users to take their digital assets to the next level. Furthermore, Plata Network is part of the larger MultiversX ecosystem, which supports a variety of projects and initiatives. This interconnectedness allows the project to leverage the strengths of the MultiversX community while contributing to its growth and diversity by pioneering heritage. In summary, Plata Network represents an innovative intersection of motorsport and blockchain technology, offering users a fresh approach to digital assets. Invitation to dive deeper, after this Pit Stop, into our X Community!

Plata Network (PLATA) 资源 白皮书 官网