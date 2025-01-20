什么是Plant (PLANT)

Plant is a SocialFi project hosted on Solana, combining AI-driven functionality with community engagement. The project features an evolving AI agent represented as a digital plant that grows smarter through user interactions. Community members train the Plant by suggesting tokens and providing context via X. These interactions enable the Plant to build memory, predict token trends, and develop its AI capabilities. Participants are incentivized through token-based airdrops ("raindrops") determined by their interaction level, creating a gamified and rewarding ecosystem. Plant integrates predictive analytics, decentralized finance elements, and community-driven AI evolution, offering a unique platform where users actively shape the project's growth and benefit from its insights. This combination of AI, community input, and decentralized rewards establishes Plant as an innovative leader in the SocialFi space.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Plant (PLANT) 资源 官网