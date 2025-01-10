什么是plankton (PLANKTON)

$plankton is a memecoin in Solana, which seeks to represent the fan base of the super viral tiktok meme which bears the same name: plankton. $plankton in Solana promotes the use of the meme on social networks, being a meeting point for the community of said meme. The purpose of $plankton is to give community members the opportunity to buy a token with which they feel represented. $plankton works only as a fan base of the meme, it does not claim the copyright of the meme or anything like that, it only works as a token for the meme community.

plankton (PLANKTON) 资源 官网