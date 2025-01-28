Planet Sandbox 价格 (PSB)
今天 Planet Sandbox (PSB) 的实时价格为 0.0028437 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PSB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Planet Sandbox 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 578.74 USD
- Planet Sandbox 当天价格变化为 -0.91%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PSB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PSB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Planet Sandbox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Planet Sandbox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002057834。
在过去60天内，Planet Sandbox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004098474。
在过去90天内，Planet Sandbox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000102166808877626。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30天
|$ +0.0002057834
|+7.24%
|60天
|$ +0.0004098474
|+14.41%
|90天
|$ +0.000102166808877626
|+3.73%
Planet Sandbox 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.13%
-0.91%
-2.49%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Planet Sandbox is a physics-powered NFT sandbox shooting game that allows players to build and own arenas to fight other players in different game modes using their own NFT weapons and accessories. Powered by the $PSB and $PULV tokens, Planet Sandbox has created multiple play-to-earn opportunities within their Metaverse. For example, Sandbox owners can customise their land with limitless building items and design game modes for others to join and play. The land will become a business where players can sell or earn passive income through the shop. The land system provides creators with various possibilities to build on diverse sceneries and landscapes such as Grass, Desert, Mountains, Toxic Wastelands, Arctic, etc. Eventually, the game will include other planetary environments. Aside from the builder tool, there are Multiplayer game modes that allow players to choose their favorite sandbox and compete with others in intense fighting games (such as deathmatch and hunting prop) to earn prizes. The beta version of this game is expected to be released this November. * Empower players: We provide the tools, You can build your own world & rule your game. * PlanetSandbox is developed as a Metaverse, with upcoming features of AR/VR integration. * Multiplatform: The game will first launch in Web version. According to the roadmap, the Mobile/PC platforms will be released next year. * Two tokens: $PSB - main token, governance token, buy/sell nft; $PULV - ingame token, inflationary token, mint/burn.
