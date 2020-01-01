PIGU（PIGU）信息

PIGU is a memecoin launched on the Sui blockchain, designed to raise awareness of Sui's innovative technology and builder community. Unlike other projects, PIGU takes a fun and lighthearted approach, using its clumsy and charming mascot to engage users through high-quality animations and memes. The goal is to make blockchain technology more approachable by highlighting the unique features of Sui in a relatable, entertaining way. By leveraging humor and creativity, PIGU helps with bridging the gap between the blockchain world and everyday users, making it easier for newcomers to understand and appreciate what Sui has to offer.