什么是PiCoin (𝜫)

A fully decentralized, peer-to-peer electronic meme coin built nativity on Bitcoin and harness the robust infrastructure of the Bitcoin network to enable secure, transparent, and immutable chill meme transactions. By integrating chill meme culture into Bitcoin’s proven proof-of-work system, Chill Pi ensures that each transaction is timestamped and recorded in a blockchain that requires no intermediaries. With minimal structural requirements, nodes can join, leave, and synchronize effortlessly, adopting the longest chain as the authoritative record. This fusion of Bitcoin’s technical strength and the vibrant energy of internet culture positions Chill Pi Coin as a unique and innovative addition to the number one meme coin on the brc20 ecosystem.

