什么是Pickvibe (PCK)

Pickvibe builds decentralized social network for cultural industry, where users can share content in a decentralized way and monetize it. Pickvibe so far reached more than 20M content views on the platform. Pickvibe's project seeks to create a new market segment, providing a completely new approach to a person's time, seeing that time and the cultural (and other quality) content as unity. Both the leisure time of culture consumers and the professional time and effort of culture creators are valued and optimized. That can be compared with the implementation of business management systems for the organization activities, employee’s tasks and time management: not the new activities by themselves but the different level of their harmonization. Therefore, the project doesn’t compete with existing products (except for the personal time wasted on some social media), services and business models, instead it provides the connecting platform for them. The earlier attempts to create such time-unifiers have had limited success because either of direct transfer of business sphere methods to the sphere of personal activities, or of too narrow specialization on some sorts of activities. The actual vision of the project shall solve those contradictions and significantly transform the market of personal time.

