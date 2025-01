什么是Pick Or Rick (RICK)

What is the project about? Welcome to Rick Coin, where we transform ordinary folks into mind-bending pickles. I'm Rick Sanchez, the genius behind this wacky project, joined by my sidekick Morty. What makes your project unique? We're not your average crypto coin. We're a community of adventurous pickles rewriting the rules of the crypto universe History of your project. Audited , Kyced , 11 million mc What’s next for your project? Join us and ride the waves of absurdity to unimaginable riches. In the world of Rick Coin, anything is possible. Get ready for the craziest crypto adventure of your life! What can your token be used for? With our Pickle Jar Vote to Earn game and trippy staking platform, we'll redefine what it means to be part of the pickle revolution.

Pick Or Rick (RICK) 资源 白皮书 官网