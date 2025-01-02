什么是Piccolo Inu (PINU)

Piccolo Inu is a community-driven token on the Ethereum Mainnet. We created $PINU to provide our holders with leading tokenomics within the DeFi space. Our frictionless generation protocol makes you earn passive income without having to do anything at all. 2% of every transaction automatically goes to holders, 7% goes to marketing, and random buy backs. Static Rewards are a new and innovative solution to many issues. Firstly, rewards are directly correlated to the amount of trading volume at any given time. This type of system allows for a better, fairer, and more all-around balanced experience for holders. Oftentimes farms have unsustainable APYs that end up only rewarding the earliest buyers, those who buy later often have to deal with an impossible amount of sell pressure. Static rewards prevent this from happening.

