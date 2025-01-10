Phore 价格 (PHR)
今天 Phore (PHR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PHR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Phore 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- Phore 当天价格变化为 +9.39%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PHR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PHR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Phore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Phore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Phore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Phore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+9.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-55.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|-25.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Phore 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.56%
+9.39%
+0.85%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Grounded in sound technology, Phore is composed of a decentralized blockchain, a network of masternodes, a self-governance system, and several other innovative technologies. In addition to hosting a decentralized marketplace, Phore offers crowdfunding, public and private blockchain services, decentralized applications, all with the help of its utility token, PHR. Phore is a new name in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, it did not have an ICO or pre-sale mining. However, the company has a well-stipulated roadmap for the future. Its most recent progress was the integration of the Phore Blockchain into the marketplace. One of the milestones for 2018 is the activation of Segregated Witness. Phore started out as KryptKoin back in 2014. KryptKoin’s lead developer had to stop the project due to a serious disease. The demise of KryptKoin was followed by the creation of Phore in 2017. Phore’s blockchain system operates on the Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol for the purpose of mining. Users are rewarded on the basis of their participation on the platform and the number of stakes they hold. The staking rate is 2.8 PHR per 60 seconds, which means users will receive 2.8 PHR for every block they own after every 60 seconds. The blockchain employs master nodes to fulfil the purpose of security on the Phore network. A minimum of 10,000 PHR is required to enable master node security. The set up process only requires a Virtual Private Server (VPS) and a PC. Masternodes serve additional security to the funds even when the wallet is offline. The targets for Q1 2018 include the development and release of web and Android wallets. The plan is to increase PHR accessibility with the help of wallets. The team plans to work on wallet and core upgrades the whole year long. They also intend to create an automated setup for master nodes. Phore has built an enthusiastic and dedicated community of users despite its new entry in the market. The variety of services that it offers with its innovative technological infrastructure indicates a positive future market growth and an expanding user base. With a team of expert individuals like Moonshot, the CTO with over 25 years of work experience in financial technology and young developers like Julian Meyer, Phore emerges as a promising investment opportunity.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PHR 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 PHR 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 PHR 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 PHR 兑换 USD
$--
|1 PHR 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 PHR 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 PHR 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 PHR 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 PHR 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 PHR 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 PHR 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 PHR 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHR 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 PHR 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 PHR 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 PHR 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 PHR 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 PHR 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 PHR 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 PHR 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 PHR 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 PHR 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 PHR 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 PHR 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 PHR 兑换 MAD
.د.م--