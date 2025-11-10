Pharmachain AI（PHAI）代币经济学
Pharmachain AI（PHAI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Pharmachain AI（PHAI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Pharmachain AI（PHAI）信息
Pharmachain AI tells you which Pharmacy has a medicine in real time & predicts medication shortages before they occur.
The global pharmaceutical market is currently valued at approximately $1.65 trillion and is projected to reach $2.35 trillion by 2030.
The United States represents a significant portion of this market, with over 41,000 pharmacies serving a whopping 340 million people.
It is worse in emerging markets in Africa, where you have 4,500 pharmacies serving over 200 million people.
Despite the massive growth and volume of the market, distribution is poor, and medications are located far from those who need them, causing pharmacies billions in losses due to expiry, while creating artificial scarcity.
The FDA lists hundreds of essential medicines that are in shortage, but at the same time, those drugs are lying somewhere in another pharmacy about to expire.
Patients and the public are at the receiving end of this, just as we saw during the lockdown and COVID-19.
Where people died not from COVID but from underlying illnesses that were not properly managed due to the difficulty in locating their meds.
However, drug shortages are happening, and patients are at the receiving end of it.
Supply chain and med-tech expert Dr. Jay Bhaumik highlighted:
“Whether it’s a patient’s cancer treatment or critical care medication, the unpredictable availability of life-saving drugs has challenged healthcare providers around the world. The global drug shortage crisis continues to impact healthcare systems worldwide.”
Pharmachain AI（PHAI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Pharmachain AI（PHAI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PHAI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PHAI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PHAI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PHAI 代币的实时价格吧！
