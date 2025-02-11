Perpy Finance 价格 (PRY)
今天 Perpy Finance (PRY) 的实时价格为 0.00126734 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PRY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Perpy Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 684.25 USD
- Perpy Finance 当天价格变化为 +11.26%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PRY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PRY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Perpy Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00012824。
在过去30天内，Perpy Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004066997。
在过去60天内，Perpy Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002911685。
在过去90天内，Perpy Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000684222949282812。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012824
|+11.26%
|30天
|$ +0.0004066997
|+32.09%
|60天
|$ -0.0002911685
|-22.97%
|90天
|$ +0.0000684222949282812
|+5.71%
Perpy Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+11.26%
+6.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Perpy is a fully on-chain protocol allowing access to social trading on decentralized perpetual exchanges What makes your project unique? Our copy trading solution is built on top of GMX via a set of smart contracts. As an Investor, Perpy allows you to copy the most successful traders and as a Trader, Perpy allows you to monetize your trading skills by getting a performance fee from your investors. Perpy offers full transparency on the traders performance as well as how the strategies are structured and operated. Moreover, the architecture of our smart contracts ensures that your assets are safe and secure, your money goes where you want it to, whenever you want it. Differentiators from our only competitors STFX: ✅ Persistent vaults (No need to re-enter a vault after a trade, you can enjoy the ride with your trader as long as you wish) ✅ Customizable performance fees for traders (adapt your fee to market conditions, your reputation, …) ✅ No fundraising period (create your vault in a few clicks, start trading and attract investors' money) ✅ No funds lockup (get in or out when you want) ✅ Strategy privacy (no trade disclosure in advance) ✅ Seamless trading engine, best-in-class UI History of your project. June 2022 start of work on smart contracts Beta live on November 2022 Successfull Public sale on march 2023 What’s next for your project? Integration of major partner perp dex like gains (gtrade), Level Finance add vault on forex, stocks, commodities Lens integration for social aspect Dao treasury tools management on perpetual What can your token be used for? $PRY is the native token of Perpy, it has a hard capped supply of 1 billion units and has deflationary properties over time. $PRY is designed as a 100% Real Yield token that serves many key functions within Perpy. Real Yields, Fee rebates, Lens interaction, Gouvernance, Vault advertising,
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PRY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0020150706
|1 PRY 兑换 GBP
￡0.001013872
|1 PRY 兑换 EUR
€0.0012293198
|1 PRY 兑换 USD
$0.00126734
|1 PRY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0056523364
|1 PRY 兑换 TRY
₺0.0456369134
|1 PRY 兑换 JPY
¥0.1926610268
|1 PRY 兑换 RUB
₽0.1224503908
|1 PRY 兑换 INR
₹0.110068479
|1 PRY 兑换 IDR
Rp20.7760622496
|1 PRY 兑换 PHP
₱0.0737465146
|1 PRY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0637091818
|1 PRY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0073252252
|1 PRY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0018122962
|1 PRY 兑换 BDT
৳0.1541212174
|1 PRY 兑换 NGN
₦1.90291101
|1 PRY 兑换 UAH
₴0.0528227312
|1 PRY 兑换 VES
Bs0.0760404
|1 PRY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.3543989576
|1 PRY 兑换 KZT
₸0.644949326
|1 PRY 兑换 THB
฿0.0431782738
|1 PRY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0415940988
|1 PRY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0011532794
|1 PRY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0098725786
|1 PRY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0127240936