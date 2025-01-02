Permission Coin 价格 (ASK)
今天 Permission Coin (ASK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.57M USD。ASK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Permission Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.46K USD
- Permission Coin 当天价格变化为 -0.61%
- 其循环供应量为 21.61B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ASK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ASK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Permission Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Permission Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Permission Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Permission Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.61%
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.64%
|60天
|$ 0
|+102.74%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Permission Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
-0.61%
+9.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
“ASK” is the currency for permission. Its primary use case is to power a global digital ad system built on permissioned data and opt-in engagement. The project aims to offer an antidote to some of the most significant problems of Web 2.0 - surveillance capitalism, data exploitation and interruptive marketing - by enabling users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across the web, while providing an enterprise solution for marketers seeking better return on their ad spend. Global privacy regulations, ad blockers, and dramatic changes in ad tech are forcing a new advertising model based on consent. By enabling marketers to build opt-in audiences and ask permission for engagement, and by ensuring users are rewarded for the data they volunteer to share, Permission sees ASK as foundational to helping tech platforms and marketers compete in Web 3.0. Currently, users earn ASK by securely sharing their data and opting in to receive relevant ads and content. The experience is delivered primarily through declared data-sharing activities and engaging with video ads on Permission.io. Advertisers can also deploy ASK as an incentive mechanism on their own digital channels, driving loyalty and personalized ad campaigns. Additionally, the ability to earn and spend ASK via merchants on the Shopify platform is in the pipeline, with other major eCommerce platforms to follow. The project’s other goals include deeper development of its proprietary technology, “Data Algebra,” for which it has been awarded 9 patents. The breakthrough technology can liquify data currently stored in silos and applications, making it possible for individuals to aggregate and monetize their full data set and for companies to gain permissioned visibility over the most comprehensive data sets possible.
