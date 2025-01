什么是Pepecoin (PEP)

Pepecoin is a layer 1 community-focused cryptocurrency created by one of the original Dogecoin shibes from 2013. It was created for one purpose, to create a new and fun community just like the original Dogecoin community. It uses scrypt and is merge minable with other scrypt coins including Litecoin and Dogecoin starting at block 100,000. Pepecoin was fairly launched with no premine, preallocation, ICO, etc.

