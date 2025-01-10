什么是Pepechain (PC)

Pepechain exists as an EVM-compatible Blockchain that will facilitate the growth and interactions in the Pepe ecosystem. We built the chain and tailored it to meet the needs of the Pepe economy's NFT, DeFi, and dApp projects. A few game-changers Pepechain has to offer include Faster Speed,Cost-effective,EVM-Compatible, Friendly UX,etc. From DeFi to NFT and GameFi, we plan to guide founders into launching profitable projects. The entire Web3 community is set to witness a radical influx of high-quality projects through the Pepechain. The entire Web3 community is set to witness a radical influx of high-quality projects through the Pepechain; we are changing the narratives There is currently a 4/4 tax but there will no longer be tax tokens once we release our own blockchain. You can stake your $PEPE and $PC and gain rewards accordingly.

Pepechain (PC) 资源 白皮书 官网