Pepe Girl 价格 (PEPEG)
今天 Pepe Girl (PEPEG) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PEPEG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pepe Girl 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.66 USD
- Pepe Girl 当天价格变化为 +0.27%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PEPEG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PEPEG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pepe Girl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pepe Girl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pepe Girl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pepe Girl 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.27%
|30天
|$ 0
|-23.10%
|60天
|$ 0
|+28.22%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pepe Girl 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.27%
-10.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? PEPE GIRL is a meme coin based on the popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog. PEPE GIRL aim is to create a fun and engaging community around $PEPEG token. What makes your project unique? PEPE GIRL is focused on community engagement. One of the key features that makes PEPE GIRL unique is its renounced contract and burned LP, ensuring that the community has full ownership and control over the project. This makes PEPE GIRL a truly decentralized and community-driven project, where users have the power to shape the future of the project through their contributions and participation. History of your project. The history of PEPE GIRL project began with a group of friends who were passionate about cryptocurrency and internet memes. They saw an opportunity to combine these two interests and create something truly unique and exciting What’s next for your project? PEPE GIRL project is currently working on a number of exciting new features and initiatives that will help to grow the community and increase the value of $PEPEG token. These include partnerships with other cryptocurrency projects, as well as the development of new tools and resources users What can your token be used for? PEPE GIRL token is initially a meme coin, but many useful opportunities will be analyzed in order to give it a global scope
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
