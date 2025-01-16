什么是Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE)

Pepe Doge is a cryptocurrency project that aims to revive the popularity of dog coins in the crypto market. The project is centered around the memeable and beloved character of Pepe the Frog, and seeks to make dogs great again in the crypto world. Pepe Doge was stealth launched with zero taxes, no presale, and a locked and burned liquidity pool, ensuring fair and transparent distribution. Additionally, the contract has been renounced, meaning that the development team has no control over the project, and it is truly run by the community for the community. The tokenomics of Pepe Doge are also designed to benefit the community. There is a 6.9% team wallet for funding exchanges and marketing wallets, but no other taxes or fees. Furthermore, 100% of LP tokens have been burned, making the project deflationary in nature. Overall, Pepe Doge is a fun and exciting project that is focused on bringing the joy of dog coins back to the forefront of the crypto world.

Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE) 资源 白皮书 官网