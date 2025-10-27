Pentagon Pizza Watch 价格 (PPW)
Pentagon Pizza Watch（PPW）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，PPW 的交易价格在 $ 0 至 $ 0.00105947 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。PPW 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00229383，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，PPW 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 -10.58%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +0.61%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -42.00%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Pentagon Pizza Watch 的当前市值为 $ 941.48K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。PPW 的流通量为 999.99M，总供应量是 999989355.759406，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 941.48K。
今天内，Pentagon Pizza Watch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pentagon Pizza Watch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pentagon Pizza Watch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pentagon Pizza Watch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW
Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.
At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.
@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.
But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.
Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.
What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.
In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.
了解 Pentagon Pizza Watch（PPW）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 PPW 代币的完整经济学！
|10-26 23:17:37
|行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
|10-26 19:10:22
|行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
