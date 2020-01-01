Pentagon Chain（PC）信息

Pentagon Chain is a next-generation Layer-2 blockchain optimized for gaming, decentralized social worlds, and AI-powered experiences. The PC token is the native gas token of Pentagon Chain and first minted on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It powers transaction fees, incentivizes network participants, and enables seamless interaction across an expansive ecosystem of games and digital identity on Pentagon Games ecosystem. With low transaction fees, high scalability, and strong Web3 integrations, Pentagon Chain is building the future of user-owned digital economies.